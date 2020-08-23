Blandino, Mario John "Mac"

MADISON – Mario "Mac" John Blandino, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on April 17, 1927 in Madison to George and Francis (Borgia) Blandino.

Mario grew up in the Greenbush area around Regent and Park Street. He went to Central High School, leaving to join the Navy, and then he eventually returned to finish his education. After he graduated high school, Mario owned a gas station and was a mechanic. He also did television repair and drove a truck for Borden's dairy for many years. Mario also owned a furniture and appliance store in Madison.

Mario married Alice May Christianson in 1950 and they were married for 24 years. Together, the couple had four children. Mario was a hard worker, and he was always helping friends and neighbors fix their cars and appliances, happy to receive a good meal in return. He was a very smart, kind, and easy-going man. He enjoyed football and the Green Bay Packers and visiting with his good friend, George Weber and family.

Mario was a proud Albanian and he had a lot of friends in the Italian-Albanian community and the Italian Workmen's Club. He always wanted to return to Piana Degli Albanesi, Palermo, Sicily to visit his family.

Mario is survived by his children, Bob, Tom, Dave, Susan (Noah Sadati) Blandino; grandson, Zak Sadati; and nieces and nephews, Loretta, Joe, Mary, John, Bill, and Randy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George (Ann) and Frank (Lila); former wife, Alice; niece, Kay; and nephew, Bob.

To comply with social distancing measures, an outdoor visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 11 to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. following the visitation at RESURRECTION CEMETERY, 2705 Regent Street, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

