Marion Longstreth

Longstreth, Marion Petrovich

OAKLAND, Calif. – Marion Petrovich Longstreth, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. A full obituary appeared in the Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, edition, and may be seen, and remembrances left, at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/madison/name/marion-longstreth-obituary?pid=196931302.

A memorial service will be held for Marion at GRACE EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 116 West Washington Ave., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Those attending in person are asked to register using the following form: https://rsvp.church/r/wtWa6bu5.

The service will be also be streamed, and will available on Grace's Facebook page or on its YouTube page. The YouTube link is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqvDOVF7N8VwNbCOw9WbKcA.

An outdoor reception will be held following the service at MARLBOROUGH SHELTER/PARK, 2222 Whenona Drive, Madison. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Planned Parenthood, Grace Episcopal Church, or Agrace Hospice. The family asks that you come only if vaccinated.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
GRACE EPISCOPAL CHUCH
116 West Washington Ave, Madison, WI
Mrs. Longstreth introduced me to Shakespeare , in freshmen English, with our reading and acting out of Romeo and Juliet. I enjoyed learning. She was a wonderful teacher. Rest in Peace knowing she touched many lives. Respectfully sad. Eileen
Eileen Birkinbine
September 12, 2021
