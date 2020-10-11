Longstreth, Marion Petrovich

OAKLAND, Calif. - Marion Petrovich Longstreth, 93, passed away peacefully in Oakland on Oct. 6, 2020, in the company of her daughter, Margaret, after a rich and full life. Born to Serbian immigrants and raised in Aliquippa, Pa., she was the valedictorian of her high school class and the first in her family to go to college, graduating from the Pennsylvania College for Women in Pittsburgh, now known as Chatham College. Described in her senior yearbook as "a speed demon, whether at knitting or on the highways," she loved roller coasters, learned to fly, and met Bob, her husband of 57 years, while both were living and working in Arizona.

As the mother of one-year-old twins, and with her daughter on the way, Marion earned a master's in Education at Arizona State, and taught while Bob completed his master's in Social Work in Chicago. In 1960, the family moved to Madison, Wis. She taught English and German at Sun Prairie High School for 27 years and helped found the teacher's union. She was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she handled many estate sales.

After retirement she volunteered as an ESL teacher for another generation, and spent much time with her grandchildren, who she taught to cartwheel while in her 70s. She moved to Oakland last year to be near family. She knew great hardship in her childhood and became strong and unflinching - clear-eyed but undaunted by the political trials of the past few years that she knew would soon pass. In addition to Margaret (Alan Kren) of Oakland, she is survived by her sons, Robert (Veronica) of San Diego and John (Anne Goldstein) of Bethesda, Md.; and by her grandchildren, Daniel of San Diego, Sarah of New Rochelle, N.Y., Molly of Bethesda, Md., Adeline of Charleston, S.C., and Braden of Madison.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal in Madison when circumstances allow a full celebration.