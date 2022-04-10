Menu
Marion Philippi Urich
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Marion Philippi Urich

October 9, 1939 – April 3, 2022

MADISON - Marion Elaine Philippi Urich passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. A graveside service will follow at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
