Marita Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Peterson, Marita Jo

COTTAGE GROVE – God welcomed Marita Jo Peterson, 66, home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Oct
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
