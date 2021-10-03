Peterson, Marita Jo

COTTAGE GROVE – God welcomed Marita Jo Peterson, 66, home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420