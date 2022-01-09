Menu
Marjorie Davenport
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Davenport, Marjorie Ann

MADISON - Marjorie Ann Davenport, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the age of 92.

Marge was born in Fredonia, N.Y., and was lovingly chosen by her parents, Bert and Emma Dawley. She completed her nursing degree at the University of Rochester and worked at Strong Memorial Hospital as a pediatric surgical nurse, where she met the love of her life. After moving to Madison, she focused on raising three children and became a dedicated volunteer.

Marge was an active Attic Angel volunteer for over 50 years, serving as president of the Attic Angel Association during the construction of the first Attic Angel retirement facility, of which she was very proud. She also served with the Visiting Nurse Service, as president of the Madison Civics Club, on the board of Madison General Hospital, and, for many years, as the sole female board member of First Federal Savings & Loan.

For over 30 years, with her husband, she was an antiques appraiser, dealer and educator in fine American period furniture and accessories. Together they so enjoyed their frequent trips to New England and the relationships they developed there. They also enjoyed extensive global travel, particularly to countries with early cultures.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Gordon Davenport Jr. She is survived by her children, Gordon III "Chip" and his wife, Jeanne, Mark and his wife, Cheri, and Debbie and her husband, Stew Stender; grandchildren, Brad (Jenna), Andrea, Brian, Mike (Anna), Connor, and Scott Davenport, Nick (Jenna Lillemoe) and Tess Stender; great-grandchildren, Danny and Sam Davenport and Madison Stender; and close family friend, Pat Mayerhofer.

A special thanks to the caring staff at Attic Angel Place and Agrace Hospice.

A private family burial will be held. Memorials may be made to the Attic Angel Resident Aid Fund or Agrace HospiceCare.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
Many times I worked on the old computer and printer upstairs. I really came for the stories the shared with me in the parlor. Half the time I wouldn´t charge them, but then they would over pay me the next time. They reminded me of my parents. Both will be missssed.
Myles Bible
January 20, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
January 9, 2022
