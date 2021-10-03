Lease, Marjorie Jean (Reuter)

DODGEVILLE - Marjorie Jean (Reuter) Lease, age 92, of Barneveld and Dodgeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Dodgeville. She was born May 5, 1929, in Richland Center, to Henry and Geraldine (Miller) Reuter. She met her future husband, Raymond Lease, at a dance in Lone Rock, and they married on June 30, 1948. Together they farmed in the Ridgeway, Dodgeville and Barneveld areas most of their married lives.

Survivors include children, Raymond (Barb) of La Crosse, Anne (Jim) Massey of Barneveld, Catherine Parman of Hollandale, Theresa (Ken) Rue of Barneveld, Mary (Von) Hiller of Prosperity, S.C., James of Jonesdale, Patrick of Edgerton, Diane Rott of Mount Horeb and Dolores (Jeff) Beaster of McFarland; son-in-law, Jerry Zander of Barneveld; 32 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley Schmid of Waunakee and Rosemary Herndon of Baraboo.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years; her parents; daughters, Jean Lease and Laura Zander; brothers, Edward and Gerald Reuter; sister, Marie Reuter; son-in-law, Greg Parman; granddaughters, Jessica and Jennifer Lease; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff members at Bloomfield Manor for their tireless and compassionate care and for making Marjorie a part of their family for nearly five years.

Visitation will be at ST. BRIDGET'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 803 Main St., Ridgeway, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Stephen Petrica officiating. Burial will be at St. Bernadette's Catholic Cemetery in Ridgeway.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jennifer Lease Scholarship Fund, payable to Barneveld School District; St. Bernadette Parish, Ridgeway; or a food pantry of choice.

Gunderson Camacho Funeral Home in Mount Horeb is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

