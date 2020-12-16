Menu
Marjorie Lorenz
FUNERAL HOME
Egelhof Siegert Casper Funeral Home
2659 John F Kennedy Road
Dubuque, IA

Lorenz, Marjorie Julia (Mulligan)

BLUE MOUNDS - Marjorie Julia (Mulligan) Lorenz, age 92, left her earthly home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, to enter eternal life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH, Dubuque, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. The Rev. Thomas McDermott will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Dubuque, IA
