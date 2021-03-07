Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie Nelson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Nelson, Marjorie Thea "Marj"

FITCHBURG - Marjorie Thea "Marj" Nelson, age 84, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Wayne; two daughters, Pamela (Riley Icenogle) Nelson-Icenogle and Wendy (Roscoe Mitchell) Nelson; son, Douglas Nelson; four grandchildren, Rachel (Angelo Aiello) Icenogle and Adrian Icenogle; Audrey Hanson and Sadie Crews-Nelson, with their mother Marily Crews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private memorial service will be held with the Rev. Nick Utphall presiding. Those wishing to view services via LIVESTREAM may visit www.theMCC.net at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.