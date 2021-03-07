Nelson, Marjorie Thea "Marj"

FITCHBURG - Marjorie Thea "Marj" Nelson, age 84, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Wayne; two daughters, Pamela (Riley Icenogle) Nelson-Icenogle and Wendy (Roscoe Mitchell) Nelson; son, Douglas Nelson; four grandchildren, Rachel (Angelo Aiello) Icenogle and Adrian Icenogle; Audrey Hanson and Sadie Crews-Nelson, with their mother Marily Crews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private memorial service will be held with the Rev. Nick Utphall presiding. Those wishing to view services via LIVESTREAM may visit www.theMCC.net at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

