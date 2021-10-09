Menu
Marjorie Peters
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Peters, Marjorie Mae (Schoenebeck)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Marjorie Mae (Schoenebeck) Peters, 96, died Oct. 2, 2021, in her Minnesota home. Born April 12, 1925, in Newald, Wis., she went on to earn her master's degree in music. Marjorie was a dedicated Madison Symphony Orchestra violinist for 50 years, besides playing in a variety of groups. She also taught violin to her many students with passion.

Marjorie is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She will be rejoining Curtis Peters, her husband of 61 years.

A graveside gathering will be Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison, Wis. A private family gathering is to follow.

In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Hope Network, https://steverummlerhopenetwork.org.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memory Gardens
Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very saddened to hear about Marge's death. She was always a special person to me. I loved speaking to her whether she was in Idaho or her latest home in Bloomington, Mn. She was always so full of life and inspired me to do the best I could! I will miss her so much!
Lucinda Krueger
October 21, 2021
Marjorie will be truly missed by all of us who knew her. She lead a remarkable life and touched many people thru her music. She was a gifted musician and teacher. It was an honor to be part of her family.
Keith Brown
Family
October 10, 2021
I'm so sorry, I will miss our conversations. I valued her friendship. Curt & Marge were good neighbors!
Joyce Russell
October 9, 2021
