Peters, Marjorie Mae (Schoenebeck)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Marjorie Mae (Schoenebeck) Peters, 96, died Oct. 2, 2021, in her Minnesota home. Born April 12, 1925, in Newald, Wis., she went on to earn her master's degree in music. Marjorie was a dedicated Madison Symphony Orchestra violinist for 50 years, besides playing in a variety of groups. She also taught violin to her many students with passion.

Marjorie is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She will be rejoining Curtis Peters, her husband of 61 years.

A graveside gathering will be Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison, Wis. A private family gathering is to follow.

In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Hope Network, https://steverummlerhopenetwork.org.