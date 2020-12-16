Rucks, Marjorie M. (Goetz)

MUKWONAGO - Marjorie Rucks (nee Goetz), loving wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020, at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Rucks; and by her parents, Robert and Ruth Goetz. She is survived by her children, Steve (Shelly) Rucks and Lori (Paul) Kinzer; grandchildren, Rebecca and Natalie Rucks and Sandra and Thomas Kinzer; and by brothers, Bob (Janet) Goetz and Jim (Diane) Goetz. Marjorie's most loved career and greatest joy was her children and grandchildren.

Marjorie was born and raised in Madison, Wis., graduating from Madison West in 1952 and UW-Madison in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. Ray and Marjorie were married in 1956 and eventually settled in Waukesha, Wis. Marjorie was the consummate volunteer, giving her time and energy to numerous community organizations. In her free time she loved to bake, and shared her chocolate chip cookies and pies freely with family and friends. Marjorie was a positive, loving person who was a great listener and had a sincere interest in everyone she met. Ray and Marjorie traveled extensively and visited all 50 states, most of the Canadian provinces and Europe. Their ultimate adventure was three driving trips to Alaska. Upon Ray's retirement in 1990 they spent the next 25 years wintering at their condo in Orlando, Fla.

Memorials are preferred to St John's Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045 and Seniors On The Go, 575 Bayview Road, Suite 106, Mukwonago, WI 53149.

