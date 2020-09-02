Sawyer, Marjorie

MIDDLETON – Marjorie (Simon) (Adler) (Yocum) Sawyer, age 90, of Middleton, Wis., died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Rosewood Villas in Madison. She was born on May 6, 1930, in Madison, Wis., to Herman and Sally (Endres) Simon of Middleton, Wis.

Marjorie was a 1948 graduate of Middleton High School and completed a secretarial course at Madison Business College in 1949. She was employed as a secretary at the Wisconsin Bar Association, UW Extension in Dane and Columbia counties and Child Support Enforcement, Dane County. After retiring, Marjorie worked at American Girl, had numerous part-time jobs and also enjoyed volunteer work. She was a lifelong learner, attending classes that were of interest to her.

Marjorie's hobbies included music, reading, knitting, traveling, meeting new people and seeing new places. Family and friends were a great source of joy.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Mike (Greta) Adler, Denny Adler, Ken (Dana) Adler, Jeannie (Greg) Ammirati and Mary Anne Hull; daughter-in-law, Susan Adler; 15 grandchildren, Andy, Amy, Alissa, Tamara, Jamie, Kyle, Josh, Matt, Mike, Morgan, Marcus, Kati, Kory, Dylan and Calley; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Luana Kalscheur and Louise Oasen; and brother-in-law, Wayne Esser. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Adler; brother, Gerald Simon; sister, Janet Esser; and husbands, Vic Adler, Tom Yocum and Bill Sawyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Private burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare and St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

