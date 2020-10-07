Bolton, Mark Raymond

SAUK CITY - Mark Raymond Bolton, age 45, passed away as the result of an ATV accident on Oct. 3, 2020. He was born July 26, 1975, to Wayne and Sandra (Kippley) Bolton. He attended Sauk Prairie Schools; graduating in the class of 1993, he then went on to school at University of Wisconsin and Edgewood Colleges in Madison. Mark was united in marriage to Melissa Liegel on Sept. 9, 2006, at St. Norbert's Catholic Church, Roxbury. He worked for over 25 years for Heritage Credit Union and currently was the Manager of the Sauk City location. Mark was an avid outdoorsman and looked forward to spending time at the Bolton Cabin, hunting, hiking, and schooling his brother, Terry, in his fishing techniques aboard the "Pike Prowler," aka the "Secret Quest." Mark also loved to be a dad; he enjoyed video games with his boys, and had very special relationships with his nephews and nieces. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.

Mark is survived by his wife, Melissa; two sons, Calvin (11) and Ethan (6); his parents, Wayne and Sandra; brother, Terry (Alicia); mother-in-law, Susan Liegel; sister-in-law, Stacy (Daniel) Frank; and brother-in-law, Chris (Tina) Liegel. He is further survived by many aunts; uncles, especially Ray (Rhonda) Bolton; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Liegel; grandparents, Vernon and Harriet Kippley and Henry and Lucille Bolton, and Alice Bolton; and two uncles, Dennis and Fred Kippley.

A visitation will be held for Mark on Oct. 8, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A private family mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City. A live stream of Mark's Memorial Mass can be viewed www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLIoivgRmvA.

