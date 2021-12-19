Brylski, Mark A.

MADISON – Mark A. Brylski, age 68, died in a car accident on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Madison. He was born on April 16, 1953, the son of Norbert and Irene (Socha) Brylski. Mark was united in marriage to Kathy Grabowski on Aug. 14, 1982. Mark started life in the small town of Pulaski, Wis., the oldest of a growing family. The family later moved to Two Rivers, Wis., where Mark graduated from Washington High School. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he met his future wife, Kathy Grabowski. After graduating in 1977, Mark and Kathy moved to the Madison area where they started a family and later built a home of their own in Oregon, Wis. Mark worked for many years in building supply sales at Milwaukee Insulation Co. until his retirement in 2015. His passion was volunteering for the organization Destination Imagination. While there, he took on many roles and responsibilities over the years and touched the lives of countless children, including his own. An athlete in his youth, Mark played multiple sports both in school and for fun. In retirement, Mark was an avid golfer. He loved to travel, read, and support UW-Milwaukee athletics.

He is survived by his two sons, Anthony Brylski and Stefan Brylski; brothers and sisters, Michael, Gregory, Christopher (Jane), Georgianne Liesch (Peter), Benedict, Norene, Gerald (Sandy), Mary, William, Roberta Marcelle (Dale), Thomas, and Julianne Warner (Scott); and many nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Marc Justmann.

A service will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m., with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of Mass. Be advised that there is a mask mandate for indoor public gatherings in Dane County.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Foodbank or the Nature Conservancy.

