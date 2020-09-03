Eisenmann, Mark

LAKE MILLS - Mark Eisenmann, 58, of Lake Mills, Wis., passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, after an extended illness.

Mark was born on Oct. 9, 1961, in Belleville, Ill., to Roy and Mary Eisenmann. He married Kathleen Eisenmann on June 13, 1992. Mark spent the majority of his life living in the Madison, Wis., area. He was a graduate of LaFollette High School, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and Edgewood College's MBA program. Mark spent his professional career in finance and was heavily involved in local government as both a volunteer and elected official. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman, silent sport enthusiast, and woodworker.

Mark ended his professional career with honor, receiving the 2019 Distinguished Service award from the North American Securities Administrators Association and retiring as a senior securities examiner with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions in August 2019. Mark believed sincerely in the value of public service, volunteering as a member of the Village of New Glarus Light & Water Commission before being elected to the Village of New Glarus Board as both a member and, subsequently, as Village President.

Mark was a life-long outdoorsman, hunting and fishing with friends and family along with his beloved Labrador retrievers. He was a consummate athlete and an expert downhill skier. Mark and Kathy spent 25-30 days each winter skiing both in Wisconsin and Colorado. Mark was probably the original DIYer, building most of the furniture in their home and always puttering with his tools in the garage.

Mark is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his mother, Mary; his sisters, Jean (Bob) Gilles and Mary (Russ) LaFrombois and their families; and numerous friends and extended family members. Mark was predeceased by his father, Roy.

In accordance with Mark's wishes and as a result of the pandemic, there will be no public memorial service.

Memorials may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/; Mayo Clinic Foundation, https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Foundation, https://www.sswsc.org/support/donate-now; and the Village of New Glarus Park and Recreation Department.

Mark and Kathy want to thank all Mark's caregivers for their support, care, and concern over the course of Mark's illness. The family appreciates the final arrangements provided by Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.

