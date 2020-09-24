Esser, Mark G. "Scarecrow" CROSS PLAINS - Mark G. "Scarecrow" Esser answered the call from his parents to come home on Sept. 14, 2020. He was the sixth child born to Andrew and Marie Esser. Mark lived most of his life in the Cross Plains area. He delivered pizza for many years for Tanos Pizza. Mark loved baseball, especially the Yankees, fishing, and Jeopardy. Music and concerts were a passion. He was an avid Tom Petty fan. He was an old soul with a kind heart and will be missed by many friends and family.