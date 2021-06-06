Forrand, Mark A.

MADISON - Mark A. Forrand, age 63, died at home Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born March 1, 1958, in Madison, to George and Thelma Forrand.

After graduating from Madison West High School, he obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then worked for the Wisconsin DNR, followed by a 30-year career at the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Mark was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing, and duck and grouse hunting. He always had a boat of some sort and knew the best fishing and duck hunting spots on the Madison chain of lakes and sloughs of the Mississippi River around Stoddard, Wis. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed good food and could make wild duck melt in your mouth. Mark loved to ride motorcycles and owned everything from motocross dirt bikes and enduros to Harley-Davidson Sportsters.

Mark was a kind and caring brother, and his sweet soul will live on through everyone that knew him.

He is survived by his brother, Randy (Bridget) Forrand; his sister, Kristine (David) Pittz; cousin, Kyle Larson; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and special friend, Penny Adams.

A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. Mark's celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, after the graveside service from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Friday.

