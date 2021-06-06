Menu
Mark Forrand
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Forrand, Mark A.

MADISON - Mark A. Forrand, age 63, died at home Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born March 1, 1958, in Madison, to George and Thelma Forrand.

After graduating from Madison West High School, he obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then worked for the Wisconsin DNR, followed by a 30-year career at the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Mark was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing, and duck and grouse hunting. He always had a boat of some sort and knew the best fishing and duck hunting spots on the Madison chain of lakes and sloughs of the Mississippi River around Stoddard, Wis. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed good food and could make wild duck melt in your mouth. Mark loved to ride motorcycles and owned everything from motocross dirt bikes and enduros to Harley-Davidson Sportsters.

Mark was a kind and caring brother, and his sweet soul will live on through everyone that knew him.

He is survived by his brother, Randy (Bridget) Forrand; his sister, Kristine (David) Pittz; cousin, Kyle Larson; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and special friend, Penny Adams.

A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. Mark's celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, after the graveside service from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
VFW Post 7591
301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, WI
Jun
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS
3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove, WI
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were loved by all who knew you, and we'll miss you. Rest in peace, brother. God keep you.
John Forsyth
Friend
June 14, 2021
Let me bid you farewell my friend Now that you're gone I wish I'd been there for you In your last waning hours But it's written in the stars my friend Your journeys just begun With the moon riding high Let me bid you farewell again Rest in peace my brother, my friend.
Ron Gropp
June 11, 2021
We had some good times and good memories from our middle-school days. I regret not staying in touch. Rest In Peace my friend.
Brian Teegardin
June 8, 2021
Tim Brockert
June 7, 2021
