Gibson, Mark David

MADISON - Mark David Gibson, 49, of Madison, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at UW Hospital.

He was born in Jacksonville, Ill., on Aug. 29, 1971, son of the late Michael and Donna (Flynn) Gibson. He married Jasmin Mayhew on Sept. 14, 1996, in Lincoln, Neb.

Mark graduated in 1993 from Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill., and later attended graduate school at University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Mark worked as a software engineer for Forte Research (Advarra) for over 15 years.

Mark's hobbies included piano, classical guitar, foreign languages, ballroom dancing and participating in many charity runs. Mark's family was his priority; he was a devoted husband and father.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Jasmin; son, Malcolm Terence, 21; daughter, Amber Mae, 16; and one sister, Debra (Todd) Harder of Jacksonville, Ill.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 19 at MEMORIAL LAWN CEMETERY in Jacksonville, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 725 Heartland Trail, Unit 301, Madison, WI 53717 or the Madison Classical Guitar Society.

