Mark Greenwood
Greenwood, Mark T. "LeRoy" MINERAL POINT - Mark T. "LeRoy" Greenwood, age 57, of Mineral Point, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. Mark is survived by his father Lee; wife Cheryl; daughter Keirsten (Curt) Knutson; daughter Kayla (Eric) Meudt; daughter Kasandra Greenwood; son Kolton Greenwood; grandchildren Ethan, Brady, Emma, Madelyn, Talon, and Garrett; sisters Kris (Dave) McCoy; Kara (Alan) McCarville; many nieces nephews, relatives, and friends. A Public Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Due to Wisconsin's public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the funeral home and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines. Private Family Services will follow. Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home 400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville www.gorgenfh.com
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 24, 2020.
