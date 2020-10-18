Heinrichs, Mark S.

MCFARLAND - Mark S. Heinrichs, born Jan. 5, 1952, in Rockford, Ill., passed away on Sept. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Donovan; his mother, Eileen; and his sister, Michele. Mark is survived by his brother, Michael (Judy); and sister, Sheila (Richard) Jessen. He leaves behind four nieces and nephews, Jenna (Mike) Wright, Jackson Heinrichs (Zulma Morales), James (Ashley) Jessen, Kelly Zumbrunnen (Donovan Gotzke), and all their children.

If Mark were to have his way his obit would say: "I had a good family and a good life. Just not lucky with love." His friends and family would like to add a little bit more. Mark was truly blessed to have a loving and supportive McFarland Community family, and this is where he was happiest. In addition to being a former member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 534, Mark spent countless hours volunteering, cooking/grilling for his "family," and he loved it. He worked many fundraisers with friends. He volunteered at the Gun Club, teaching Hunter Safety. Mark enjoyed sharing his love of fishing, always willing to take kids fishing and following up with pictures to remember their experience. Mark also loved the reactions of his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren of friends when he dressed up as Santa sharing goodies. He enjoyed being a clown in the parades for the Knights of Columbus. He loved his motorcycle rides and deer hunting. Mark loved stories and telling stories, jokes, laughter and reminiscing about the 'old days,' celebrating good times at a party with food and drinks, and a good campfire. Mark had a heart of gold; he was thoughtful, tough, and stubborn, but on the inside, he was a big "softie." He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

We would like to thank Tommy Downs, Kenny Nunes and Kenny Langner for all the help given to Mark over the past few years. We know Mark appreciated your friendship more than he could ever express. Mark will be missed, and he will be remembered.

Mark did not want a memorial service. We will instead have a celebration of his life on a date to be determined. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 534, PO Box 556, McFarland, WI 53558. Funds will be used to upgrade the Post 'Coon's Galley,' the Legion kitchen, one of Mark's favorite places.

