COTTAGE GROVE - Mark Krummen, age 61, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

