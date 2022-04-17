Mark Alan Neal

April 7, 1968 - March 26, 2022

BURBANK, CA - On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Mark Neal passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness in Burbank, CA, at the age of 53 years old.

Mark, commonly referred to as Marcus, was born April 7, 1968, in Madison, WI to Brazie and Sandra Neal. An early resident of the southside of Madison, Wisconsin and raised on Beld Street, Mark played football and hockey in his youth. He was a proud former player of the Southside Raiders Youth Football team. A graduate of Memorial High School in Madison, WI, he was a standout running back for the Spartan football team. Later in life, Mark worked in many business capacities which included sales, marketing and financing. He had an adventurous nature which accounted for residing in numerous cities around the country at various times and always enjoyed social gatherings with family and friends and never missed the opportunity to reminisce and talk about past experiences. Mark will be remembered for his outgoing and engaging personality which filled the lifetime he lived and touched so many others.

Preceded in death by father, Brazie; and mother, Sandra. To cherish his memory, he is survived by two children, son, Marcus Alan Neal of Los Angeles, CA; and grandson, Maverick Alan Neal; daughters: Tinley and Cloe'; their mother, Monique Lomax; sisters: Yvette Neal of Los Angeles, CA, Nellie May Powel and Staci Studesville; brothers: Eric Studesville, Lance McCullum; nephews: Aurelius Oby Jr., David Pierro, Jordan Pierro and Eric Studesville Jr.; nieces: Crystal Roach and Sydni Studesville; aunt, Jean Hadden; and uncle, Chuck Hadden; life partner, Donney Maroney; cousins: Angela Bahr, Anthony Thornton, Traceye Smith, Gloria Thomas; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and other relatives and friends.

A celebration BBQ will be held on April 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Synergy Coworking, 6709 Raymond Road, Madison, WI, 53715. A celebration of life will be held on April 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53715.