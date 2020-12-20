Menu
Mark Powers
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Powers, Mark James

DURHAM, N.C. - Mark James Powers, aged 80, died peacefully in his home in Durham, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Mark was born in Mauston, Wis., on Sept. 16, 1940, to James and Emma (Feldbruegge) Powers, the seventh of their eleven children. After graduating from Madonna High School in Mauston in 1958, he served in the U.S. National Guard. He trained at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri in 1959 and again was called to active duty in 1961, when he spent a year at Fort Lewis in Washington. In between and after his National Guard duty he attended Wisconsin State College, Platteville (now Wisconsin State University-Platteville), graduating from there in 1963 with honors with a B.S. in agricultural education. He married Josephine "Jo" Moriarty in Mauston on June 13, 1964, and they had two children.

In 1965 Mark earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison and accepted a professional and research position with South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. In February 1972 Mark was named vice president for research and education for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He was known as a "founding father of financial futures." He was one of the originators of the International Monetary Market in Chicago, where he served as a senior vice president and was a key participant in drafting many of the original contract specifications for trading currency and financial derivatives. He served as chief economist for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington, D.C. From 1980-1998 he edited The Journal of Futures Markets and authored several books on futures trading. In recognition of his role in the industry and his published work, Dr. Powers was awarded the Rose-Baratz Literary International Award in 1994. Mark was involved in the industry in many other ways, including serving as an arbitrator for the National Futures Association and as an expert witness for several court cases. His love of and fascination with futures also lead him to create and publish the board game Bulls, Bears N' Bellies with Ron Frost.

For most of his professional life, he owned and ran his own businesses, primarily Powers Research, Inc., which he started in 1980. The firm adapted over time and engaged in money management, consulting, forming and managing hedge funds, and a number of other finance roles, with financial futures always at the heart. Ultimately the firm became Liberty Gateway Asset Management and was Mark's passion to the end.

Mark was a very hard worker. He never had much interest in hobbies; if it wasn't work, it wasn't worth doing! He did enjoy experimenting with cooking and loved cook-off competitions with friends and relatives. He also loved spending time with his wife, Jo, baseball, visiting art museums, and reading.

Mark is survived by his son, Jim (Karin) of Bridgewater, N.J.; and his daughter, Sheila of Bellevue, Wash. He is also survived by his grandsons, Keith and TJ; his sisters, Monica (Joseph) Jerich of Milwaukee, Wis., Mary Carol Powers of Rockford, Ill., Louise (John) Maxworthy of Merrick, N.Y., Ruth (Bill) Michels of Eau Claire, Wis., and Marica (Scott) Kelley of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Stephen (Jane) Powers of Mauston, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Kieran of Lyndon Station, Wis.; and his sisters, Patricia Ann Rogers of Camp Douglas, Wis., Rita Leahy of Lake Geneva, Wis., and Bertha Jean Ahler of Lyons, Wis.

Mark has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Church in Mauston, Wis. The ashes will be interred in St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. If friends wish, donations in Mark's memory may be made to the PKD Foundation (pkdcure.org), American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org), or a charity of your choice.



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
Dear Jo, so sorry to hear of Mark´s passing. Loved the man and enjoyed working for him at Powers Research. Also taught his son Jim at Rutgers Business School. Use many of his stories to this very day about his hog farming days and the sale of the family´s hogs to Hormel. So happy to have Co-authored the second edition of his well received book, "Inside the Financial Futures Markets" Will miss him a lot! May he rest in peace. With much affection Mark Castelino
mark castelino
February 9, 2021
Mark Powers was an important teacher in my early career as a Professor in the Dept. Of Agricultural Economics at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. I joined the faculty in 1973 shortly after Mark joined the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Mark´s advisor, the late Aaron (Cobe) Johnson convinced me to take over a course on Pricing Agricultural Products. I had little background in futures trading but Cobe helped me build a foundation and introduced me to Mark. Mark lectured at UW at our request several times. I assume he tried to combine these trips to visits home to Mauston. Mark was a very friendly guy with a great sense of humor. I remember fondly his story's about early days at the CME. One involved being in a meeting where the design of a new building and trading floor were being considered. Mark said during the discussion he got his nerve up and asked why the trading floor plan was so large. He argued that after all soon live auction style trading was going to be displaced by trading on computer platforms. With a big smile he reported that all at the meeting stared at him for a few seconds and then went on to design the large trading floor. I also remember some visits in Cobe Johnsons office when mark would be explaining new innovations he was involved at the CME and later at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Over the years our careers moved apart and I lost touch with Mark. At a critical time in my life he treated me as an interested learner who he could help get on the right track. My sympathies at his passing. Now, at 75, I a Professor Emeritus of the Agricultural and Applied Economics department who tries to be sure the Department knows when an alumni with a distinguished record has passed on. I will see that the Department is notified and gets a link to his Obituary in the Sunday December 20, Wisconsin State Journal.
Gerald Campbell
December 20, 2020
