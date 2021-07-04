Menu
Mark Roeske
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI

Roeske, Mark D.

MAUSTON - Mark D. Roeske, age 66, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Madison. He was born March 16, 1955, in Madison, to Duane and Muriel (Turnbull) Roeske.

Mark graduated from Madison East High School in 1973 and then honorably served in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to get his Master of Theology from Christian Life School of Theology in Columbus, Ga. He was a devoted member of Faith Christian Church in Mauston, where he served faithfully as a leader and was so loved and respected by all there. Ministry was such an important part of Mark's life; he regularly conducted services at jails and prisons around the area and also traveled to many countries doing missionary work. Mark enjoyed traveling, especially his trips to Florida to visit family and friends. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and sports fan, and would watch just about any sport you could name. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Roeske of Mauston, Wis.; his children, Sara (Michael) Freeck of Tomah, Wis., and Sean Savage of San Francisco, Calif.; his grandchildren, Robbie Savage and Marin Freeck; his brothers, Dan Roeske of Pennsylvania, David (DeAnne) Roeske of Stoughton, Wis., and Martin (Ann) Roeske of Tampa, Fla.; an aunt, Karen (Cecil) Neal of Oregon, Wis.; along with many nieces, nephews, and large extended family and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Murial Roeske; and his sister-in-law, Kerry Roeske.

A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 1 p.m., at FAITH CHRISTIAN CHURCH in Mauston, Wis. Pastor Paul Shirek will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.



Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
10:00a.m.
FAITH CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Mauston, WI
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
FAITH CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Mauston, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eric and Morgan Roeske
July 9, 2021
Cindy, we are so sorry to hear that Mark passed away. He was one of the best humans ever placed on this earth. Lou and I will cherish our memories of our trip to Israel forever. We hurt for you. He will be dearly missed.
Jan and Lou Kwiatkowski
Friend
July 4, 2021
