Trampf, Mark James

STOUGHTON - Mark James Trampf, age 63, of Stoughton, formerly of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab due to complications from a brain injury. He was born on May 21, 1958, in Ripon, Wis., the son of James and Muriel (Seilaff) Trampf.

Mark graduated from Ripon Senior High School in 1976. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and obtained his Master of Art Education from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis. He worked as a renowned public school art teacher in the Minneapolis area, including many years with the Mounds View School District.

He was a gifted teacher, known for bringing out the artist in each student he worked with. He earned awards for excellence including the Art Educators of Minnesota Educator of the Year (2009) and the National Art Educators Association Western Region and National Elementary Art Educator of Year (2011). He was a leader in his profession, a former president of the National Art Education Association, and was featured in Parents Magazine for his outstanding work teaching elementary art. Mark was also an innovative artist in his own right, known for the beautiful glazes he created for his ceramics and his elaborate batik work.

Always up for a trip and adventure, Mark traveled throughout his life, including tours to China, Morocco, Poland, Italy, Egypt, Ireland, Amsterdam and Germany. He enjoyed bartending for special events at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Columbia Heights, Minn., and was known as the "family" bartender too. If you ever had one of his Hot Butter Rums, you know how he got that title!

Mark loved country line dancing and was always ready to show you a new step- whether you wanted to learn it or not. He enjoyed swimming, Saturday trivia nights with friends and baking the best darn deserts.

Although he had a less than average life span, Mark did not have an average life. Please raise your glass (maybe it's even a hot buttered rum) in honor of Mark.

Mark is survived by his mother, Muriel Trampf; brother, Thomas Trampf; sisters, Sharon Radley, Christine Halloran (Charles), Judith Trampf (Katy) and Carolyn Trampf (Crescenzo); and his nephew, Tyler Radley (A.J.). He was preceded in death by father, James Walter Trampf.

The family would also like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the staff at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab for their expert care of Mark during the past four years.

A celebration of life will be held later this year.

Memorials may be made in Mark's name to the Art Educators of Minnesota at http://www.aem-mn.org/donate/.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590