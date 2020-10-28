Fosdick, Marlene Joyce

MADISON - Marlene Joyce Fosdick, age 89, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Oak Park Place Memory Care in Madison, following a short struggle with dementia.

Marlene was born on May 21, 1931, to George and Idella Renninger in Highland, Wis. Her family moved to Madison, Wis., where she graduated from Madison East High School in 1949.

At a young age, Marlene made friends with Clifford Fosdick, the neighborhood paper boy who lived three houses away. That friendship grew over time, and they married. Together they raised five children.

Marlene was known for her crafting and sewing. She met up with a friend who had a drapery business and made all the drapes for an entire floor of a bank building in downtown Madison. She was involved with her church, making pillowcases for the local hospitals. She was quite the crafter, making items for fundraisers, crocheting doilies and tablecloths and a big quilter, providing her family with love and warmth from her hands.

Marlene was a member of the Madison Chapter of Women of the Moose. Her love of family and devotion to chapter and community services earned her the title of Wisconsin Deputy Grand Regent for the Moose. She loved traveling with all her friends throughout the state of Wisconsin visiting the lodges and chapters. The friendships she made over the years meant the world to her.

Marlene is survived by four children, Cynthia Mael (Kevin) of Madison, Laura Hall (Timothy) of Ferris, Texas, Edward Fosdick (Janet) of Wautoma, Wis., and Paul Fosdick (Dawn) of Madison; son-in-law, Daniel Herfel of Madison; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Wangsness of Fort Meyer, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; and her Moose family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Fosdick; her parents; daughter, Joanne Herfel; grandson, Matthew Mael; sister, Carolyn Wheeler; brother, Johnnie Renninger; and two great-granddaughters.

A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Oak Park Place Madison and Heartland Hospice, who provided such wonderful care for our mother, especially in these last months when we couldn't be there. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

