Marlene Webb
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Oregon High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Webb, Marlene Louise

OREGON - Marlene Louise (Denson, LaRock) Webb, age 74, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 15, 2021, after a seizure. She was born on Oct. 6, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Harry J. and Helga (Holmberg) Denson.

Marlene graduated from Oregon High School and then attended Madison Area Technical College, earning a degree in licensed practical nursing. She later returned to complete a registered nursing degree. She worked at the UW Hospital for 30-plus years until her retirement.

After retirement she continued to stay busy with her landscaping and gardening at home and with the garden club, horseback riding, volunteering at the multicultural center, and all the functions with the HMC Choir.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Edward Webb of Oregon; daughter, Lois (Norm) Adkins of Oregon; stepdaughters, Erika (Kevin) Klahn of Brooklyn, Krista (Kent) Walser of Middleton and Alesha (Todd) Finstad of Oregon; stepson, Tim (Natalie) Overland; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Hertzner of Alamogordo, N.M. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harry "Rick" Denson; and brother-in-law, Clarence "Bud" Hertzner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Marlene's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines social distancing and face masks will be required.

Memorials may be made to Oregon Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church
651 North Main Street, Oregon, WI
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church
651 North Main Street, Oregon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Marlene's passing. We are so sorry you never got down to visit us in Grant Co. We enjoyed your Christmas party you and Marlene hosted. She always made you feel very welcome. Our thought and prayers are with your family.
Larry and Sue Waefler
March 23, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences. Marlene, Sharon and I had such great fun as teenagers and the wonderful memories will always be with me.
Lenille Church
March 21, 2021
Such a sweet lady and huge heart. You and your family are in our prayers.
Don & Deb Coulthard
March 21, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences.
Bob and Marcia Elderbrook
March 18, 2021
Rolling Thunder WI Chapter 5
March 18, 2021
Ed, I am so sorry to hear of Marlene's passing. Please know I thinking of you and your family
Yvonne Jorgensen
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful person. Susie and I appreciate the landscaping and care she had while staying at our property in Texas. Our hearts and prayers are with you Ed, and your family. We will be making a donation to the Oregon Public Library in her name.
Dan & Susie Herlache
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results