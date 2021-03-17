Webb, Marlene Louise

OREGON - Marlene Louise (Denson, LaRock) Webb, age 74, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 15, 2021, after a seizure. She was born on Oct. 6, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Harry J. and Helga (Holmberg) Denson.

Marlene graduated from Oregon High School and then attended Madison Area Technical College, earning a degree in licensed practical nursing. She later returned to complete a registered nursing degree. She worked at the UW Hospital for 30-plus years until her retirement.

After retirement she continued to stay busy with her landscaping and gardening at home and with the garden club, horseback riding, volunteering at the multicultural center, and all the functions with the HMC Choir.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Edward Webb of Oregon; daughter, Lois (Norm) Adkins of Oregon; stepdaughters, Erika (Kevin) Klahn of Brooklyn, Krista (Kent) Walser of Middleton and Alesha (Todd) Finstad of Oregon; stepson, Tim (Natalie) Overland; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Hertzner of Alamogordo, N.M. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harry "Rick" Denson; and brother-in-law, Clarence "Bud" Hertzner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Marlene's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines social distancing and face masks will be required.

Memorials may be made to Oregon Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

