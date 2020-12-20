Nelson, Marlin A.

MADISON - Marlin A. Nelson, age 93, went to Heaven on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Aug. 24, 1927, in Boscobel, Wis., to Clarence and Esther Krogen. She married Stanley Nelson on June 4, 1954.

Marlin is survived by her children, Sue Magnani and Kurt Nelson; sister, Lotus Griffin, brother, Kempert Krogen; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Marlin was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stan; brother, Arden Krogen; son-in-law, Paul Magnani; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Joretta Krogen, Eldeen Klaas, Joyce and Margaret Nelson; brothers-in-law, Galin, Bob and Carl Nelson, Dean Munson and Orlin Klass; nephews, Kent and Kory Krogen, David Munson and Bobby Klaas; niece, Debbie Kite; and niece-in-law, Camy Nelson.

Marlin grew up on a farm between Boscobel and Blue River. She was baptized and confirmed at Hickory Grove Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was regularly involved in church activities. She met the love of her life, Stan Nelson, at a church social, and they were married on June 4, 1954. They had a wonderful marriage and moved to Madison and began attending Bethel Lutheran Church, where they were both involved in serving and church activities. Marlin worked at the Bureau for Handicap Children before she was a full-time mother and then part-time at BC Ziegler when Kurt was starting his junior year in high school. She also worked part time as a receptionist a number of years later at H&R Block during tax season.

Sue and Kurt said if they were asked to describe Marlin, they would say she was the best mom in the world! She was loving, caring, compassionate, beautiful, faithful, kind and was always serving her husband, Stan, and her children. Everything in her life was centered around her faith in Jesus and her family. The love and light of Christ shined through her daily, whether she was preparing a meal, making the home a special place or helping her family in any way she could. She was incredibly thoughtful and always made each day and every birthday and holiday extra special. She was truly a role model as a mother, wife and sister.

Marlin, Stan, Sue and Kurt enjoyed many family vacations and gatherings with relatives over the years. Marlin and Stan also enjoyed meeting friends for dinner and playing a good game of euchre and occasionally attending a lutefisk dinner.

Though "Mom" will be greatly missed, we thank God that she is in the loving arms of Jesus and reunited with Stan, her parents and other family members who went before her.

A private service will be held. She will be buried next her husband, Stanley, at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Please send memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church food bank, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703.

