Marlin Powers
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Powers, Marlin D.

HANCOCK - Marlin Powers, age 89, of Hancock, Wis., passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Tomah VA Medical Center following a brief illness. Marlin was born Nov. 16, 1931, in Madison, Wis., to Earl and Myrtle (Sveum) Powers. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Marlin worked hard and enjoyed life.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Powers (Francis); children, Judy, David and Jack; and two sisters, Beverly and Eileen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Leland Powers. Three will be no funeral, only a small private ceremony.



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
