SPRING GREEN - Marlyn Frederick Radel, age 91, of Spring Green, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. A complete obituary will appear on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.