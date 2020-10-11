Sergenian, Marshall B.

MADISON - Marshall B. Sergenian passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Center. He was born on July 19, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Ara and Alice (Kaprelian) Sergenian. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Madison. He had a wonderful childhood. Growing up with six brothers and one sister, Marshall could tell stories for hours, recalling their adventures in the neighborhoods of Monroe Street, Lakeside Street, and Prospect Avenue. He graduated in 1950 from West High School, where he was known as Pee Wee the Rug Man. Marshall then served in the Army during the Korean War as a military policeman in Alaska. Upon his return home, he joined his father in the family business: Sergenian's Carpets & Floorings.

Marshall married Lorraine Grapsas in 1954. They went on to raise two children and celebrate their 50th anniversary prior to her death in 2004. He loved to spend summers with his family, cruising the Madison lakes in his Chris-Craft. His greatest joy was being Papa to his three granddaughters. He was a huge part of their lives while they were growing up; he felt very lucky to have spent so much time with them. He was a friend to many; he loved nothing more than meeting one for lunch. There was never a day that went by where he didn't ask his family or friends what he could do for them. Marshall will be forever remembered and forever loved.

Marshall is survived by his children, Kari (Thomas) Fitzgerald and Timothy Sergenian; grandchildren, Alison (Matthew) Bernstein, Holly (Michael) Toll and Kaitlyn (Kevin) Rohrer; great-grandchild, Oliver Toll; brothers, Robert, Ronald (Alice), Paul (Diane), David (Rosie) Sergenian; sister, Miriam Jeknavorian; and sister-in-law, Jayne Sergenian. He is also survived by his honorary older brother, Chuck Brei. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Ara and Daniel Sergenian; sisters-in-law, Sally and Linda Sergenian; brother-in-law, Garbis Jeknavorian; and nephew, John Sergenian.

A family celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to The Wisconsin Veterans Museum or the Door County Land Trust.