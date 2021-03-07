DeBower, Martha

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Martha DeBower died on Feb. 13, 2021, at the Summerfield Care Home, at the wondrous age of 107. In her own words, this is an obituary she wrote more than 20 years ago: "She was born Nov. 16, 1913, to Joseph and Catherine Endres Niesen, at home in Springfield Corners in the Township of Dane, Wis.

She married Howard DeBower on Oct. 29, 1935. They bought and together operated the Cottage Grove Locker Plant and Meat Market from 1947 to 1973. After retiring, they moved to Madison. Martha was an avid seamstress and great cook. Over the years she took classes and sewed fur and leather, tailoring and upholstering. She did volunteer work at Luke House (homeless shelter in Madison), and for 20 years, she volunteered at Belmont Nursing Home. She was a member and daily Mass attendee of St. Dennis Parish-Madison for more than 30 years. She loved to play cards, bowl, golf, line dance and travel. She was a member of Bethel's XYZ (Extra Youth & Zest) senior group and traveled with them and other traveling groups in the U.S.A. and abroad."

Martha moved to Upland, Calif., to live with Warren and Deanna Bowers, her daughter and son-in-law, in 2007, and they all moved to Santa Rosa in 2016. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She moved to the Summerfield Care Home in 2019, and appreciated the care from Georgeta, Edmund and Becky. The COVID pandemic impacted her life when we could no longer visit and play cards in the house. The family visited and celebrated holidays from the deck outside her window.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Bowers; son, Duane DeBower (Colleen); 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four and a half great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard DeBower; daughter, Darlene (Orin) Draves; infant daughter, Donna; her son-in-law, Warren Bowers; two sisters, Caroline (Howard) France and Louise (Paul) Ziebarth; and three brothers, Michael (Amanda) Niesen, Martin (Eleanor) Niesen and Herman (Irma) Niesen.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH in Santa Rosa on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m. She will be buried at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Cottage Grove, Wis., when allowed to travel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lay Mission Helpers (laymissionhelpers.org) or a charity of your choice.