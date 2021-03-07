Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha DeBower

DeBower, Martha

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Martha DeBower died on Feb. 13, 2021, at the Summerfield Care Home, at the wondrous age of 107. In her own words, this is an obituary she wrote more than 20 years ago: "She was born Nov. 16, 1913, to Joseph and Catherine Endres Niesen, at home in Springfield Corners in the Township of Dane, Wis.

She married Howard DeBower on Oct. 29, 1935. They bought and together operated the Cottage Grove Locker Plant and Meat Market from 1947 to 1973. After retiring, they moved to Madison. Martha was an avid seamstress and great cook. Over the years she took classes and sewed fur and leather, tailoring and upholstering. She did volunteer work at Luke House (homeless shelter in Madison), and for 20 years, she volunteered at Belmont Nursing Home. She was a member and daily Mass attendee of St. Dennis Parish-Madison for more than 30 years. She loved to play cards, bowl, golf, line dance and travel. She was a member of Bethel's XYZ (Extra Youth & Zest) senior group and traveled with them and other traveling groups in the U.S.A. and abroad."

Martha moved to Upland, Calif., to live with Warren and Deanna Bowers, her daughter and son-in-law, in 2007, and they all moved to Santa Rosa in 2016. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She moved to the Summerfield Care Home in 2019, and appreciated the care from Georgeta, Edmund and Becky. The COVID pandemic impacted her life when we could no longer visit and play cards in the house. The family visited and celebrated holidays from the deck outside her window.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Bowers; son, Duane DeBower (Colleen); 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four and a half great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard DeBower; daughter, Darlene (Orin) Draves; infant daughter, Donna; her son-in-law, Warren Bowers; two sisters, Caroline (Howard) France and Louise (Paul) Ziebarth; and three brothers, Michael (Amanda) Niesen, Martin (Eleanor) Niesen and Herman (Irma) Niesen.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH in Santa Rosa on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m. She will be buried at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Cottage Grove, Wis., when allowed to travel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lay Mission Helpers (laymissionhelpers.org) or a charity of your choice.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
What a delightful and interesting life story, written down nearly 20 yrs. ago, probably thinking she'd never live to well over 100. Sincere condolences to her family and loved ones from a Wisc. native, who's lived in Santa Rosa since 1955. Judith S.
March 9, 2021
I send my sympathy to your entire family. What a wonderful long life your mother lived. My father Mike Endres was her uncle, her mother was my dad´s sister. My family still owns the land that joins the farm that she was born on. I would like very much to be able to contact anyone of your family, I remember when I was young and mom and dad would visit your parents.
Marilyn Endres Passini
March 8, 2021
Beautiful!
Kathy F
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results