Clarke, Martin Lexvold "Marty"

MADISON / STOUGHTON – Martin Lexvold "Marty" Clarke died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by a still-born daughter; parents, Francis Lewis Clarke and Dorothy Ione Clarke (Lexvold); maternal grandparents, Nils and Belle Lexvold; and paternal grandparent, Otelia Fillner (Clarke). He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Ann Clarke (Kluge); a son, Matthew Brett (Lisa) Clarke; a daughter, Stephanie Kay (Travis) Graham; and four grandchildren, Ryan and Jordan Clarke and Abigail and Amelia Graham.

Martin was a 1957 graduate of East High School in Madison, Wis., and was a summer of 1956 American Field Service exchange student in Mannheim, Germany. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1965-1966 he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea for 13 months.

His career included positions as Purchasing Manager for the Wisconsin division of AAA, V.P. of Administration for Verex (NYSE Listed Corporation), Administrative Manager for Williams Young and Associates, and General Manager for Paragon Business Furniture Group.

Martin lived in Madison, Wis., for 74 years, then moved to Stoughton, Wis. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. Martin was an avid photographer and enjoyed photographing the wildlife in his backyard. He wrote an unpublished novel and printed books of his wildlife photos. He enjoyed going to Northern Wisconsin and the Boundary Water Canoe Area with his family and relatives every summer for 40 years. He was an Elk member and a member of the Midwest Photography Club. He was an American Red Cross 17-gallon blood donor.

A funeral service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan 10, 2022. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Burial with graveside military honors will immediately follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery. In continued efforts to keep everyone healthy, no luncheon will be held. Face masks will be required at both the funeral home and the church. If you are not vaccinated, the family would prefer that you not attend and send your condolences and well wishes by other means.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Bethel Horizons, Bethel TV Ministry, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703, and Madison Symphony Orchestra, Attn: Manager of Individual Giving, 222 W. Washington Ave. Suite 460, Madison, WI 53703. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420