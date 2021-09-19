Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martin Johnson
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Stoughton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI

Johnson, Martin H. Jr.

WATERTOWN - Martin H. Johnson Jr., aged 98, passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at Marquardt Village, Watertown, Wis., in the company of his family and pastor. He was born March 10, 1923, and raised in the community of Stoughton, Wis., as the 10th of 11 children born to Norwegian immigrant parents, Martin Hellberg Johnson and Sophie Aminda (Christianson) Johnson. Growing up, he attended the Norwegian-Danish Methodist Episcopal Church and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941. He attended the University of Wisconsin, earning degrees in chemical and mining engineering and graduating at the top of his class in 1945; he failed only his selective service physical. While at UW, he met fellow student, Ruth Helen White; they married Aug. 24, 1946, and resided primarily in Verona until her death in 2013. They were blessed with five children, Martin H. III, Robert F., Kevin D., Kathryn A., and Suzanne P.

Martin was hired as a research engineer by Ray-O-Vac Company at graduation from UW and retired 37 years later after serving as Vice-President of Engineering and as Assistant to the President, and leading his research colleagues in development of numerous patented products and processes. Afterwards, he consulted in engineering, retiring in his mid-70s. He was involved in many activities: fishing, gardening, lapidary, wood carving, bad puns, and sports - golf and bowling. He worked with and for his community; he was a charter member of the Madison Torske Klubben, helped establish the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Concerts on the Square, and donated generously to many organizations. Martin's great passion beyond family, work, and lutefisk was music. He played guitar and piano and directed choirs, but mostly he shared his considerable voice in song with church, family, and friends.

Martin is survived by two children, Bob (Gwyn) of Riverside, California, and Kathy (Dennis) Paton of Oregon, Wis.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, three children, his parents, and all siblings (five brothers and five sisters).

A celebration of his life is planned for late spring 2022. Memorials to Marquardt Village, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and the Glenwood Moravian Community Church would be appreciated. The family would like to express special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Marquardt Village Home Health and Hospice for their support and care in recent years. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hafemeister Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.