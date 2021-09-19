Johnson, Martin H. Jr.

WATERTOWN - Martin H. Johnson Jr., aged 98, passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at Marquardt Village, Watertown, Wis., in the company of his family and pastor. He was born March 10, 1923, and raised in the community of Stoughton, Wis., as the 10th of 11 children born to Norwegian immigrant parents, Martin Hellberg Johnson and Sophie Aminda (Christianson) Johnson. Growing up, he attended the Norwegian-Danish Methodist Episcopal Church and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941. He attended the University of Wisconsin, earning degrees in chemical and mining engineering and graduating at the top of his class in 1945; he failed only his selective service physical. While at UW, he met fellow student, Ruth Helen White; they married Aug. 24, 1946, and resided primarily in Verona until her death in 2013. They were blessed with five children, Martin H. III, Robert F., Kevin D., Kathryn A., and Suzanne P.

Martin was hired as a research engineer by Ray-O-Vac Company at graduation from UW and retired 37 years later after serving as Vice-President of Engineering and as Assistant to the President, and leading his research colleagues in development of numerous patented products and processes. Afterwards, he consulted in engineering, retiring in his mid-70s. He was involved in many activities: fishing, gardening, lapidary, wood carving, bad puns, and sports - golf and bowling. He worked with and for his community; he was a charter member of the Madison Torske Klubben, helped establish the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Concerts on the Square, and donated generously to many organizations. Martin's great passion beyond family, work, and lutefisk was music. He played guitar and piano and directed choirs, but mostly he shared his considerable voice in song with church, family, and friends.

Martin is survived by two children, Bob (Gwyn) of Riverside, California, and Kathy (Dennis) Paton of Oregon, Wis.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, three children, his parents, and all siblings (five brothers and five sisters).

A celebration of his life is planned for late spring 2022. Memorials to Marquardt Village, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and the Glenwood Moravian Community Church would be appreciated. The family would like to express special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff of Marquardt Village Home Health and Hospice for their support and care in recent years. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.