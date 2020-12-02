Monahan, Martin John

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Martin John Monahan, WD9JGG, late of Orland Park, formerly of Homewood, was born on April 30, 1940, in Madison, Wis. He passed Nov. 24, 2020, at Smith Crossing, Orland Park, Ill., after a brave battle against cancer. He was the beloved husband of Mary Kathryn Monahan nee Schuster; dear father of Robert (Danette) Monahan and Jean Marie (Charles) Halweg; cherished grandfather of Cody and Travis Odom, Ryan, Zachary and Rachel Monahan; great-grandfather of Troy Odom; and the loving brother of Michael (the late Kay) Monahan and the late James (Mary) Monahan.

He was a U.S. Department of Transportation civil engineer for 35 years and a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a B.S. degree in civil engineering. Martin was active with the Tri-Town Radio Club, Homewood Driving the Dixie and the Homewood Historical Society. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.

Visitation will be at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 S. Dixie Highway, Homewood, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood, Ill. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martin's name to St. Joseph Church in Homewood, Ill., or Emilie's Fund at Smith Crossing, Orland Park, Ill.

www.tews-ryanfh.com

(708) 798-5300