Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martin Monahan
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1940
DIED
November 24, 2020

Monahan, Martin John

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Martin John Monahan, WD9JGG, late of Orland Park, formerly of Homewood, was born on April 30, 1940, in Madison, Wis. He passed Nov. 24, 2020, at Smith Crossing, Orland Park, Ill., after a brave battle against cancer. He was the beloved husband of Mary Kathryn Monahan nee Schuster; dear father of Robert (Danette) Monahan and Jean Marie (Charles) Halweg; cherished grandfather of Cody and Travis Odom, Ryan, Zachary and Rachel Monahan; great-grandfather of Troy Odom; and the loving brother of Michael (the late Kay) Monahan and the late James (Mary) Monahan.

He was a U.S. Department of Transportation civil engineer for 35 years and a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a B.S. degree in civil engineering. Martin was active with the Tri-Town Radio Club, Homewood Driving the Dixie and the Homewood Historical Society. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.

Visitation will be at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 S. Dixie Highway, Homewood, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH CHURCH, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood, Ill. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison, Wis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martin's name to St. Joseph Church in Homewood, Ill., or Emilie's Fund at Smith Crossing, Orland Park, Ill.

www.tews-ryanfh.com

(708) 798-5300


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, IL 60430
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Church
17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 30, 2020
Marty was a great friend and high school classmate. He loved sports and we played together on baseball and basketball teams. Marty played in two state tournaments on our baseball team. He will be missed.
Doug Peterson
Classmate
November 30, 2020
Martin was friend to all who he met, with his great personality, genuine smile, and caring heart. God bless his soul. We shall miss him.
Judith and Ron Sinclair
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jean Halweg
Daughter
November 29, 2020
You were an amazing Dad, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. You are Missed more than I can put into words. You had an amazing sense of humor and had the biggest heart of anyone I have ever met. You fought the battle, now Rest Easy Dad . We Love You.
Jean Halweg
Daughter
November 28, 2020
RIP Martin,you were a great friend. 73 & good DX
Jerry Dagenais
Friend
November 26, 2020