Scullion, Martin Joseph

CRESTVIEW, Fla. - Martin Joseph Scullion, age 71, passed away on May 26, 2021, at his home in Crestview, Fla. He was born on April 14, 1950, to the late Emmett and Evelyn Scullion, and was raised in Highland, Wis.

Martin honorably served as a Specialist 3rd Class in the U.S. Army for three tours during the Vietnam conflict and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, and an Army Commendation medal. After his military service, Martin pursued a career as an electrician, a vocation he was very proud of.

Marty will be fondly remembered as a dedicated mentor and friend. He spent the majority of his life serving his country and helping others. Through several organizations and the VA, he volunteered his time with unwavering commitment and compassion. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Badgers fan, and enjoyed home-cooked meals with family. He especially loved his companions, Duke, Marcus and Athena.

Martin was preceded in death by his daughter, Angie Scullion; parents, Emmett and Evelyn Scullion; brothers, Donald and David Scullion; sister, Patricia Prochaska; brothers-in-law, Jack Prochaska, Jake Schmelzer, Ralph Semonson, and Jim Riley; and mentor, Joe Reese.

He is survived by his son, Derek (Morgan) Scullion of Chicago, Ill.; his immediate doggies, Marcus and Athena; his sisters, Rosemary Schmelzer of Highland, Wis., Dianne (Tony) Semonson of Rio, Wis., Georgia Riley of Highland, Wis., and Trudy (Tom) Benish of Highland, Wis.; brother, Emmett (Lynn) Scullion of Lancaster, Wis.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jimmy and Darlene Flynn, Steve Tate, Thomas Wright and the Colorado Gang

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at the home of Jane and Bill Skalitzky, 2015 Greenway Road, Sun Prairie, WI. A luncheon will follow.