Timmins, Martin V.

WAUNAKEE/WESTPORT - Martin Vincent Timmins, 91, passed away on June 5, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., and is now reunited with his loving wife, Marianne. Marty was born on Jan. 8, 1930, in the Bronx, N.Y., to John and Anne (Wynne) Timmins. He was a man of strong Catholic faith and Irish heritage. As a child of the Great Depression, Marty never forgot the kindness and charity he received via his Catholic faith and continued to pay forward these virtues throughout his life.

Martin and Marianne made a selfless decision to leave the world they knew in the Bronx, and moved to Waunakee, Wis., in January 1970, to provide their children a safer life and greater opportunities in a tranquil environment.

A graduate of St. John's University (New York), Martin worked full-time as an insurance underwriter while earning both his undergraduate and law degrees and supporting his growing family.

Martin served his country as a U.S. Army military policeman in Germany from 1951 through 1953. He was recognized for his service by being selected as a member of the Badger Honor Flight in October 2013.

Some of the most cherished memories Marty and Marianne gave their children were summer respites from the city to the beaches of Montauk, Long Island.

On arriving in Wisconsin, Marty became a faithful and active member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, serving as a trustee and lector for many years. Over the last 26 years he was a member of The Town of Westport Historical Preservation Committee. Additionally, Marty was a dedicated rotarian with the Madison West Rotary and received the Paul P. Harris Award multiple times. Marty was also involved with American Legion Post 360, Waunakee, and many other nonprofits in which he performed multiple acts of kindness to many.

His career as an attorney commenced with Guardian Life Insurance Company, New York. After the family moved to Wisconsin, he served as vice president and general counsel for The Wisconsin Life Insurance Company, and retired in 1995 after serving in the same role for WPS Insurance Company.

Marty was received into God's arms surrounded by his adoring and grateful children. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Marianne; his daughter, Bridget (at birth); his parents; sisters, Elizabeth (Lawler) and Patricia; and many great friends and relatives.

He is survived by his children and their families, Jim (Jane Lusk) Timmins, Kathleen (Leo) Spahn, Mary (Steven) Daoust, Eileen (Bill Schick) Timmins, and Tim (Mirasol Madulara) Timmins; brother, John Timmins and family; grandchildren, Allison (Ian Wiese) Timmins, Sarah (Kyle Jacobson) Timmins, Caitlin (Esteban Calderon) Timmins, Steve (Jamie) Spahn, Greg (Sarah) Spahn, Kristin (Joe) Nickel, Dan Spahn, Brett (Tara) Geschke, Blake (Sarah Harlow) Geschke, Corry Daoust, Cassandra Daoust, Matthew Timmins, and Alannah Timmins; 10 great-grandchildren; many cousins; nieces and nephews; and countless friends both near and far, including numerous relatives in Ireland.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road in Westport. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call on Thursday, June 10 at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friends may also call at church from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Waunakee (Westport), or Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg.

"May the Irish hills caress you.

May her lakes and rivers bless you.

May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

May the blessings of

Saint Patrick behold you."

An Irish blessing

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513