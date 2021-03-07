Bystol, Marvin L.

RIO – Marvin L. Bystol, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1938, the son of the late Martin and Laura (Jacobson) Bystol. Marvin graduated from Lodi High School in 1956. He married Phyllis Newlander on Dec. 20, 1976. She preceded him in death in 2012.

Marvin worked as a parts manager for Dodge City Toyota, Rockford, Ill. He enjoyed living in the country and was very mechanically inclined, being able to repair most anything.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, June (Gerald) Wetzel; and stepchildren, Donna (Billy) Stanley, Bruce (Lisa) Newlander and Steve Newlander.

Funeral service will be held at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 303 Park St., Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, with the Rev. David Hintz presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. For guest safety, social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

