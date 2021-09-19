Johnson, Marvin

MADISON - Marvin "Marv" Johnson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Heritage Monona from congestive heart failure. He was born on Oct. 12, 1937, in Stoughton, the son of Palmer and Helga Johnson. Marv graduated from Stoughton High School in 1955. He married Genevieve "Gen" Brokish on Sept. 2, 1967, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dodgeville, Wis. Marv served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for over 33 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.

Marv worked as an engineering technician for Research Products Corporation until his retirement in 2000. He was an active member of the Eastside Club and found joy in volunteering at various events. He loved bowling and playing cards, but most of all, Marv loved spending time with his family. He always looked forward to attending his children's sporting events and taking trips as a family.

Marv is survived by his wife, Gen; children, Jan Johnson and Mark (Lisa Marker) Johnson; two grandchildren, Eric Johnson and Avery Johnson; and many relatives and friends including lifelong friends, Barry Beske, Dick Asleson, and Jan's extended family, Girl Scout Troop 50. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Marv's memory to Agrace HospiceCare, the American Heart Association or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

