Marvin "Marv" W. Klitzke

April 26. 1930 - March 25, 2022

STOUGHTON - Marvin "Marv" W. Klitzke, age 91 years, died on Friday, March 25, 2022. Marv was born on a farm near Rock Springs, Wisconsin on April 26, 1930 to Walter, Sr. and Agnes (Harms) Klitzke. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. He attended East Narrows Prairie, a one-room country school and St. Peter's Lutheran parochial school. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. He loved to play baseball when he was young and after military service, he was invited to have a tryout by the Milwaukee Braves in Milwaukee County Stadium. He married Bertha (Bert) Sass in Reedsburg on June 10, 1954. Their marriage was blessed with four children, fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters. After military service he worked for Ed Kraemer & Sons for a year before entering the insurance business with Farmers Mutual which later became American Family Insurance of Madison, Wisconsin, as an agent in Seymour, Wisconsin in December 1954.

Marv spent over 40 years as an agent and district manager with American Family Insurance in Seymour, Wisconsin, Springfield and Decatur, Illinois, and Stoughton, Wisconsin. He and Bert especially enjoyed attending American Family's All-American Conventions for which his insurance sales qualified him for 28 consecutive conventions. He retired from the insurance business on June 30, 1995. Before his retirement, he was president of St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield, Illinois and the Yahara PTA in Stoughton. After his retirement, he spent much of his time volunteering for many organizations in the Stoughton community. He was past president of the Stoughton Rotary Club where he had 54 years of perfect attendance at weekly club meetings. He was a six-time recipient of Rotary's Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was in charge of building the Rotary Club float for the Syttende Mai parade for 35 years. He was president of the Shillelagh Foundation which raised money for Stoughton's medical and emergency needs for many years and received their Citizen of the Year award twice. Marv was active in fund raising for two expansions to the Stoughton Hospital. He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Stoughton where he served as the Chair of their Personnel Committee, a member of the Stewardship Committee and was an usher for many years, former Church Council member, communion assistant, and Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the Stoughton High School Honorary S Club where he served as Acting Treasurer and a member of the Stoughton Sports Booster and Wrestling Clubs. He was the public address announcer for the Stoughton High School dual wrestling matches for 34 years.

Marv and Bert loved golfing and he especially enjoyed his one hole-in-one. He was quite proud of his game when he won the Senior Championship match at Coachman's Golf Resort with a score of 76 when he was 79 years old. He and Bert enjoyed spending their late winters in Arizona and over the years traveled to every state in the United States except Alaska. Marv was an avid Packer and Badger fan and was a card-carrying member of the "Die Hard Cub Fan Club" since 1940. He was also a Brewer fan except when they played the Cubs. He especially enjoyed watching his children's, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's athletic activities. He enjoyed being out of doors on his daily morning walks, yard work and gardening. He and his wife, Bert, were proud of the honor to be selected to reign over Stoughton's annual Norwegian celebration as 2016 Syttende Mai King and Queen. Marv is survived by four children, Debra (Steve) Dopuch, Mentor, Ohio; Kevin (Brenda) Klitzke, Stoughton; Bob (Laura) Klitzke, Stoughton; and Patty (Tim) Shackleton, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren, Emily Drotleff, Meghan (Alex) Mannella, Taylor (Silvana) Dopuch, Michael Dopuch, Brett (Lora) Klitzke, Kirsten (Shane Cicero) Klitzke, Daniel, Andrew (Ashlee), Joshua (Mareb) and Jordan (Brittany) Shackleton; Chelsea (Kyle) Drouin, Brandon, Tanner and Kelli Klitzke as well as nine great-grandsons, Owen, Keegan, Collen, Easton, Alexander, Nicholas, Eli, Charles, Ethan along with five great-granddaughters, Brooklyn, Evelyn and twins, Willa and Flynn and Sawyer Reign. One brother, Walter, also survives as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bert, of 67 years, two brothers, Edwin and Allen Klitzke and one sister, Elva Acton.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday April 1, 2022 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington Ave. Stoughton with Rev. Bill Lehman presiding. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery South with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday March 31, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Stoughton, and also from 10:00 AM until the service on Friday at the church.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the care given to Marv by the Skaalen Rehab Center and Agrace Hospice along with the many people associated with the Skaalen facilities. The kindness shown to Marv and his family during this time was deeply felt.

In lieu of flowers – contributions can be made to the following two organizations: Shillelagh Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 193, Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589, or Stoughton Hospital Association, 900 Ridge Street, Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589.

