Witcraft, Mary Ann

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Ann Witcraft closed her eyes here and opened them in heaven to be with her beloved husband, Fred, on Dec. 5, 2020. Mary Ann Margaret (Hoks) Witcraft, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. Her life's journey ended at Our House 2 in Wisconsin Dells.

Mary Ann was born to Walter and Viola (Walters) Hoks on April 11, 1933. After her mother's early death, she was raised in Adams-Friendship, Wis., by her father and stepmother, Vivian Hoks. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1951.

While working at the courthouse in Adams, she met Fredrick Witcraft, who was in the process of filing for his discharge papers after the Korean War. Fred and Mary Ann married on Sept. 25, 1954, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Adams, Wis. They enjoyed many happy years together while raising their family in Mauston, Wis., until Fred's early death from brain cancer in 1996.

Mary Ann loved playing piano and organ for St. Patrick's Church (Mauston) as well as working for the Parish through the years. She also enjoyed being outdoors in her garden, tending to flowers and other living things. After her husband's death in 1996, she went on to Viterbo College (LaCrosse) where she got her degree in theology with a Spanish minor. At the time of her graduation in 1998, Mary Ann was the oldest person to graduate. She really enjoyed learning and studying the bible and that remained close to her heart even as she battled dementia.

Survivors include her children, William (Vicki) Witcraft of Lyndon Station, Thomas (Candace) Witcraft of Blair, Stephen (Dawn Lingard) Witcraft of Dodgeville, David (Wendy Kimbrell) Witcraft of Conover, and Lois Bires of Mauston; grandchildren, Jesse, Christopher, Grant, Kendall, Anthony, Casondra, Emily, Robert, Bradley and Joshua; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Jane (Clayton) Williams; sisters-in-law, Lillian Anderson and Donna (Stewart) Thomas; and brother-in-law, Bruce Marti.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers and sisters-in-law; granddaughter, Jillian Witcraft; aunts, uncles and cousins.

To celebrate Mary Ann's life, family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at St. ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mauston. Due to Covid restrictions, please respect the guidelines and wear a mask while social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held immediately after visitation. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.

