MIDDLETON - Mary Jane Binger, age 94 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Mary Jane was born on Jan. 5, 1926, in Madison, Wis., to Jeremiah and Mary (Raimer) O'Connor. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1944. She married Robert L. Binger on May 10, 1947. They resided and raised their family in Madison. Robert preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1990.

Mary proudly worked for the State of Wisconsin DOT for 25 years, many of them in payroll. She loved the Badgers and the Brewers. She liked to travel, play cards, sew, knit and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a great hockey Grandma. She had a multitude of friends and was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton.

Mary is survived by daughters, Bonnie (Richard) Thomas and Kay Hansen; son, Robert G. (Dixie) Binger; son-in-law, William Arthur; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Madeline Binger; brother-in-law, James Beckman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Joanne (1959) and Mary Lynn Arthur (2018); and siblings, Mildred Winkle, Josephine Sweeney, Thomas O'Connor and Phyllis Beckman.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Jefferson and Recover Health, where she lived the past six years, and Sage Meadows Memory and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and tender end-of-life care.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Mary's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

