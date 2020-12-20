Menu
Mary Binger
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Binger, Mary Jane

MIDDLETON - Mary Jane Binger, age 94 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Mary Jane was born on Jan. 5, 1926, in Madison, Wis., to Jeremiah and Mary (Raimer) O'Connor. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1944. She married Robert L. Binger on May 10, 1947. They resided and raised their family in Madison. Robert preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1990.

Mary proudly worked for the State of Wisconsin DOT for 25 years, many of them in payroll. She loved the Badgers and the Brewers. She liked to travel, play cards, sew, knit and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a great hockey Grandma. She had a multitude of friends and was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton.

Mary is survived by daughters, Bonnie (Richard) Thomas and Kay Hansen; son, Robert G. (Dixie) Binger; son-in-law, William Arthur; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Madeline Binger; brother-in-law, James Beckman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Joanne (1959) and Mary Lynn Arthur (2018); and siblings, Mildred Winkle, Josephine Sweeney, Thomas O'Connor and Phyllis Beckman.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Jefferson and Recover Health, where she lived the past six years, and Sage Meadows Memory and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and tender end-of-life care.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Mary's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Mary's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a sweet lady! She lived down the hall from my mother at The Jefferson. She always said hello and would come watch us do puzzles occasionally. Condolences to the family!
Carrie Poole
December 20, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences and prayers to you, Bob & Kay! What a great long life your mom had! Many memories to hold onto forever.
Deanna Prochaska
December 20, 2020
Condolences to Bob and all the family.
Michael Passini
December 20, 2020
