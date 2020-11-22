Clerkin, Mary Elizabeth (Fishler)

MADISON - Mary Elizabeth (née Fishler) Clerkin, 82, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, at home. Born April 6, 1938, in Belmont, Wis., to Henry and Julia (Fox) Fishler. Mary was delivered at home in the country during a big April snowstorm by a midwife who arrived by horse and sleigh. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in early grades with just four boys and was a graduate of Platteville High School. Mary met Tom Clerkin of Barneveld at Turner Dance Hall in Madison, and they married on April 26, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Platteville.

Mary was a devoted wife to Tom, who was her soulmate; they did everything together as one. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her pride and joy was creating a big, beautiful, close-knit family who enjoyed spending time together in Madison, on the beach of Siesta Key, and in the northwoods of Eagle River. They celebrated 20+ Christmases at their Siesta Key, Fla., Beach House with their children, grandchildren, and spouses. Mary was passionate about her Samoyed dogs: Yukon, Kodiak, and Kiska. The Catholic faith was central to her life; she was devoted to the Blessed Mother, and she and Tom were founding members of St. Maria Goretti Parish. Mary was grateful to be able to stay at home to raise their five children. Mary loved planning family get-togethers, and making delicious and beautifully presented meals and desserts. All five children graduated from St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, Edgewood High School, and the UW. After her children were raised, she lovingly volunteered 10,000+ hours and 20+ years of service and served as Auxiliary President at St. Mary's Hospital. Mary loved singing and sang in the Resurrection Funeral Choir for many years. In the last part of her life, Mary had many chronic diseases. Through it all, she remained positive and loving. Her last words were "I love all of you."

She is survived by husband of 62 years, Tom; children, Kristine Clerkin (Catherine Hay), Kathy Brunner (Tim), Colleen Thompson (Mark), Craig Clerkin (Tracy), and Kim Wunderlin (Rusty); grandchildren, Steven Thompson (fiancée, Elizabeth Pequet), David Thompson, Maureen (Branden) Schneider, Matthew, Jacob, and Sarah Brunner, Nicholas and Natalie Clerkin, Julia, Samantha, and Jessica Wunderlin; great-granddaughter, Kellyanne Mary Schneider; nieces, Debbie Nissenbaum, Heidi Schmidt and Theresa Fishler; and special cousin, Catherine Mueller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill; sister, Helen Lyght; and nephew, Bill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave, Madison, WI, with Father Scott Emerson officiating. Livestream information will be available at www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Maria Goretti School.

Special thanks to her dedicated caregiver, Debbie Nissenbaum, and her team of doctors. In her notes, Mary handwrote, "Mary wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and kindnesses." To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

