MADISON - Mary J. Dunn, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. A graveside service will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Road BB, Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Memorials may be gifted in Mary's name to Second Harvest Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

