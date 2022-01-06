Menu
Mary Eley
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI

Eley, Mary Lynette

MONROE - Mary Lynette Eley, age 94, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. She was born on Aug. 11, 1927, in Dayton, Wis., to Alvah Louis and Mary S. (Schuler) Howard.

Survivors include her four children, David L. Eley Jr.; Jayne (Dennis) Kent and their children, Benjamin and Ashley; Susan (Larry) Buetzer and their son, Russell; and Kurt (Patty) Eley and their children, Chelsey (Matt) O'Brien and Andy (Kally) Eley. Lynette also has three great-grandchildren, Liam and Bryson O'Brien and Maliah Eley. She is further survived by brother-in-law, Daniel (Mary) Eley; sister-in-law, Ramona Eley; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service at the Union Presbyterian Church in Monroe, with the Rev. Stacy Cavanaugh officiating. The family is planning a celebration of life to be held later. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Lynette's name. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 6, 2022.
