WAUNAKEE - Both Minnesota and Wisconsin were heart and home to Mary Gage, who died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, at Home Again Living in Waunakee, Wis.

Born Mary Virginia Wheaton in Minneapolis on July 26, 1926, she grew up steps from Lake Harriet at the family home on 46th Street & Humboldt Avenue So. Mary (or "Mame") and her three rollicking brothers spent an idyllic childhood swimming, sailing, skating and iceboating on that lake. She and her family weathered the Great Depression and the Second World War, which shaped their individual senses of purpose, character and worldview.

Mary was an outgoing and musically precocious child, beginning piano lessons at age 4. She performed throughout her school years, graduating from Washburn High School in Minneapolis in 1944 and continuing her studies at the University of Minnesota in piano performance. As a teenager, Mary was chaperoned so that she could play at noted Minneapolis restaurants and lounges, performing Rachmaninoff to Ragtime, and later with a jazz quartet playing standards and Boogie Woogie.

In 1947, Mary married Robert Leren and had two children, Martha and Martin. Following their divorce, Mary met and married the love of her life, Fred Gage of Madison, and she happily settled into her new life in Wisconsin.

Fred and Mary were made for each other. Their union was exceedingly happy, enjoying skiing, tennis, golf, travel and an active social life individually and together. The two, however, created an energized alchemy when they combined musical talents (Fred singing and Mary at the piano) entertaining friends and family in Madison, Minneapolis, Port St. Lucie, Fla., and wherever they travelled. They were married 33 years until Fred's death in 2003.

Mary was energetic, outgoing and generous - a woman of rock-solid confidence who displayed both a razor-sharp wit as well as a tender heart. She began volunteering as a teenager and continued helping others throughout her life whether at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Minneapolis, Hennepin County Hospital, Junior League or Grace Episcopal Church in Madison. Mary was highly skilled in the needle arts, particularly petit point and needlepoint and excelled at duplicate bridge, reaching the level of Silver Life Master.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Grier Franklin Wheaton and Claudia Hunt Wheaton; brothers, David, Philip and Richard; stepson, Freddie Gage; and beloved son, Martin Leren. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Leren of Austin, Texas; daughter-in-law, Nancy Leren and granddaughters, Nell and Ellen Leren, of Troy, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Sue Wheaton of Silver Spring, Md.; twelve treasured nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as "Auntie Mame"; and many dear friends. Mary cherished her family and friendships, nurturing them throughout her life.

Upon her death, Mary was eager for family and friends to gather with music and song in celebration of her life which will occur at a later date when we can all safely travel and be together again. Mary will be interred in the Wheaton family plot at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Per Mary's suggestion, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance, 3330 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705.

The family extends their deepest thanks and appreciation for the exceptional care Mary received from the devoted staff at Home Again Living, aided by the compassionate end-of-life care from Agrace HospiceCare. Our profound gratitude also goes out to Carol Koby Carey (best friend and expert advocate) and Sally Wheaton Hushcha (niece) for all of their support and commitment to Mary.

