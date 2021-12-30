Guhleman, Mary Florence

SUN PRAIRIE - (Mary) Florence Laws Guhleman passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Florence was born April 14, 1923, in Snow Hill, Md., daughter of Albert and Maude Perdue Laws. She graduated from Snow Hill High School, attended Salisbury State University and graduated as a registered nurse from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in 1944.

While working at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, she met Henry V. Guhleman Jr. ("Hank"), who was doing his medical residency. They married in 1945 and shared 59 years of marriage. Florence served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps at Valley Forge General Hospital. During the immediate post-World War II years, Florence worked at hospitals in San Antonio, Battle Creek, and Boston. In 1951, Florence and Hank moved to Jefferson City, Mo., Hank's hometown. Florence resided there until 2013, when she moved to Wisconsin to be with her daughter and son-in-law.

Florence was an active volunteer in her community, including well-baby clinics, the bloodmobile, immunization clinics, in the Girl Scouts as a leader and nurse at Camp Pin Oak at Lake of the Ozarks, and Meals on Wheels. She was an active member of PEO, the United Church of Christ, the Jefferson City Art Club, and the Century Study Club. She received the Zonta Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

A determined and persistent learner, she was an accomplished sewer, athlete, and artist. Diagnosed with macular degeneration in her 40s, Florence turned her focus to painting. She said, "I'd always heard that artists see more than other people...and I decided to start seeing things differently." Her paintings reflect her love of seascapes reminiscent of the Maryland shores where she grew up, the light and bougainvillea from Greece, the fields of Provence, Missouri woods, and historic homes and gardens. Florence's paintings resulted in multiple professional and purchase awards.

Well beyond her many accomplishments, Florence's friends and family have cherished her as a person who could be trusted for her honesty and generosity of spirit.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Henry V. Guhleman (2004), and by her son, Stephen Laws Guhleman (2013). She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Guhleman and son-in-law, Joel Wall (Sun Prairie, Wis.); grandchildren, Sara Wall (Chicago, Ill.) and Nathan Wall (Madison, Wis.); families of Anne Blanton (niece, Plano, Texas), Bert Laws (nephew, Franklin, Tenn.), John Perdue and Martha McAllister (cousins); and AFS daughter, Gunilla Körnell (Kristenstad, Sweden).

Memorial service plans will be announced at a future date. Contributions in memory of Florence may be made to Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; or Wolfner Talking Book and Braille Library, P.O. Box 387, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0387. An online obituary is posted at www.CressFuneralService.com.