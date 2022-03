Hankins, Mary M. (McGill)

DEFOREST – Mary M. (McGill) Hankins, age 78, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. A celebration of Mary's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at RUDE'S LANES, 210 E Holum St., DeForest. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

