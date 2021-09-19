Menu
Mary Ellen Harrison
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Harrison, Mary Ellen

MADISON - Mary Ellen Harrison, age 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Meriter Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT THE ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, with Father David Carrano presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Burial will be held at RESURRECTION CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison, at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, for both Mary and her son, Steve. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church
1128 St. James Ct, Madison, WI
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church
1128 St. James Ct, Madison, WI
Sep
24
Graveside service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
2705 Regent St., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
