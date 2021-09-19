Harrison, Mary Ellen

MADISON - Mary Ellen Harrison, age 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Meriter Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT THE ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, with Father David Carrano presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Burial will be held at RESURRECTION CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison, at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, for both Mary and her son, Steve. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

