Mary Ann Hatzinger
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rio High School
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Hatzinger, Mary Ann

BARABOO - Mary Ann Hatzinger, 89 of Baraboo, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. She was born Feb. 7, 1932 in Waterloo, Wis., the youngest child of Thadeus and Anna Wakeman.

Mary was a graduate of Rio High School and Columbia County Normal with a Elementary School teachers degree and taught at Pleasure Hill School. She was united in marriage to Robert Hatzinger July 9, 1953 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Doylestown. Mary loved to watch birds, especially cardinals, bowling, reading, sewing, and traveling. During her travels, she went to all 48 continental states. While wintering in Texas for many years, she enjoyed meeting many new friends. She was also a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Diane Hatzinger, Kathy (John) Kaatz, and Karen Hatzinger; six grandchildren, Chistin (Richard), Jessica (Reed), Stephanie (Pat), Daniel (Samantha), Steve (Erin), and Robert (Stephanie); seven great-grandchildren, Macy, Jameson, Gabriella, Zoe, Madeline, Bryce, and Emmie; sister-in-law, Shirley Phillips, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert of 67 years; son, Michael; brother, Donald Wakeman; sister, Ruth Hemling; sisters-in-law, Lucile Klipstein, Barbara Dolajeck, and Delores Wakeman; brothers-in-law, Willard Hatzinger and Louis Hemling.

Graveside services will be held at Pardeeville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
